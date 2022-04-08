DA: Boston man accused of beating puppy, fracturing leg

A Boston man is facing animal cruelty charges in connection with the repeated beating of a puppy, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

Zodus Hollis, 42, was arraigned April 1 on two counts of animal cruelty.

The charges stem from the discovery of a young pit bull with an injured hind leg in Hollis’s Glenville Avenue apartment, Hayden said. Officers found the dog while responding to a report of “loud bangs and a puppy shrieking” coming from the apartment, according to the district attorney.

Veterinarians examined the dog and found a bone fracture in his left hind leg, several other fractures and skin lesions, Hayden said. The injuries indicated he had been beaten “at least twice” over the course of a week, the district attorney said.

“I know the joy our dog has brought to my family, and how important pets are to so many in our society,” Hayden said. “It’s cases like this that make me grateful we have laws allowing us to hold accountable those who would treat any pet with such cruelty.”

Hollis was released on his own recognizance following his arraignment in Boston Municipal Court. He has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from all domestic animals; have no contact with any witnesses; and remain alcohol- and drug-free while the case is pending.

This is the second abuse case involving a dog that the district attorney’s office has investigated in recent weeks.

Hollis is slated to appear in court again on May 27.

