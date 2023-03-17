DA: Boston man arraigned on murder charge for deadly shooting outside Slade’s restaurant

A Boston man was arraigned on murder charges for the deadly shooting outside Slade’s Bar and Grill in February.

Stephen Freeman, 33, was charged with murder and multiple firearm offenses after prosecutors say he shot and killed 27-year-old Terrell Banks at the Roxbury restaurant.

Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney Sarah McEvoy says Banks was shot in the back as he stood outside the restaurant on Tremont Street at approximately 11:30 p.m. Authorities were able to identify the gunman using surveillance video.

The next day, investigators walked the flight path of the alleged gunman. Authorities found a sweatshirt, a t-shirt, a mask and a gun that was a match for the items on the surveillance video. The gun was also a ballistic match for a shell casing found at the scene.

“Once again we’re dealing with the deadly outcomes of too many illegal guns flowing into our neighborhoods and too many people willing to buy them, carry them and use them. We’re doing everything we can at the local level but we need full commitment from national leaders to fashion a truly effective approach,” Hayden said.

Freeman is due back in court on April 20 for a probable cause hearing.

