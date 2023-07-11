DA: Boston man held without bail in connection to mass shooting that injured 5 people

A Dorchester man was ordered held without bail on Monday after being arrested over the weekend in connection with a mass shooting that left five people injured on July 5, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced.

Traequon Duncan, 27, is facing charges including assault with intent to murder, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, illegal possession of a firearm second offense, and illegal weapons possession after a prior conviction.

Duncan is held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on July 17.

In the early hours of July 5, officers responded to the intersection of River St. and Edgewater Drive for reports of multiple people shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered a large crime scene filled with over 40 shell casings, multiple bullet fragments, and 3 separate firearms. There were five shooting victims all hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Hayden, officers obtained surveillance footage from a local business that showed two men involved in the shooting. When the first shots were fired, the men immediately took cover between two parked cars and began shooting in the direction of the original shooters.

One of the men was wearing a white t-shirt and was later identified by at least five independent police officers as Traequon Duncan. He fled in a maroon Ford Explorer owned by and registered to him, said Hayden.

On Saturday, July 8, officers conducted a traffic stop of the maroon Ford Explorer where they observed Duncan sitting in the driver’s side back seat. After officers confirmed his name and identity with his license, they had Duncan exit the vehicle and placed him under arrest, according to Hayden.

Officers also issued an exit order for the vehicle due to the potential presence of firearms, said Hayden. One of the passengers was Damarcus Bultumer, 23, of West Roxbury. Bultumer was also placed under arrest after officers located a semi-automatic pistol and 6 rounds of ammunition on him.

Bultumer is being held pending a dangerousness hearing on July 17.

“This is a good example of diligent police work and a frightening example of the menace posed by illegal guns and people unhesitant to use them. The shocking reality of 40 shell casings at a shooting scene stands as a measure of that menace. Until our national leaders unify on a top-down approach to gun violence our neighborhoods will continue to suffer,” said Hayden.

Three other suspects have been arrested in connection to the mass shooting on July 5th including Hakeem Ramey, 29, of Brockton, Nashaly Seguinot, 25, of Boston, and Samuel Roman, 24, also of Boston.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

