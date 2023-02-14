DA: Boston man shot brother in head during dispute over sale of their family’s home

A Boston man shot his brother in the head after they got into a disagreement about the sale of their family’s home, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Trevor Lawrence, 32, of the city’s Mattapan neighborhood, was arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and numerous firearms and ammunition offenses in connection with the shooting of his brother back in 2021, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot at a home on Westmore Road on the afternoon of May 14, 2021, and found a 38-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face, prosecutors said.

The victim was transported to Boston Medical Center for treatment. He ultimately survived the shooting.

Prosecutors said the victim later told detectives that he was attempting to take photographs of the home’s second floor when Lawrence produced a gun and shot him in the head.

A subsequent search of the home in question reportedly yielded a Taurus 380 firearm with one round in the chamber and five in the magazine. Detectives also seized a box containing 46 rounds.

Lawrence was arrested this past Saturday in the area of Balsam and Callender streets in Dorchester after investigators sought and secured an arrest warrant.

“Violence should never be an option in a dispute among family members or anyone else, but to see a sibling carry a disagreement to this level of intentional harm is sad in every way,” Hayden said in a statement.

Lawrence was ordered held without bail pending the outcome of a dangerousness hearing on Feb. 16.

An investigation remains ongoing.

