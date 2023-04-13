DA: Boston man wanted in grisly Malden stabbing murder arrested in Georgia

A Boston man wanted in connection with a Malden stabbing murder was arrested in Atlanta, Georgia Thursday morning, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office announced.

Dion Smith, 33, had a murder warrant issued for him in March in connection with the grisly stabbing death of Ronald Gilbert in the latter’s apartment.

The 79-year-old Malden man was found dead in his apartment on February 22 after officers responded to a report of an odor coming from inside the Kennedy Drive building. Gilbert was found with 30 apparent stab wounds to his body and the corpse was in a state of decomposition. Investigators later concluded that Gilbert was killed in late December 2022.

In addition to the murder warrant, Smith was also wanted for larceny charges in connection with the theft of Gilbert’s vehicle.

Officials have determined Smith was not a resident of the building and the two did not appear to know each other.

A date has not been scheduled for Smith’s return to Massachusetts, the DA’s office says.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

