DA: Boston police officer found dead outside Canton home during Saturday's storm

CANTON – Boston police say an officer has died after he was found outside a Canton home during Saturday's powerful storm that brought heavy snow and bitter cold.

Police officer John O'Keefe, a 16-year veteran of the department, died, Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long said in a statement.

"John will be greatly missed by his friends and colleagues here at the Boston Police Department as we send our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time," the statement reads.

The Norfolk County district attorney's office said O'Keefe was found early Saturday morning outside a home on Fairview Road. O'Keefe appeared to have been outside for some time, the district attorney's office said.

O'Keefe was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, where he was pronounced dead.

The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was expected to perform an autopsy Monday to determine the cause and manner of O'Keefe's death.

The district attorney's office said O'Keefe's death is under investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Boston police officer died in Canton during Saturday storm