DA: Boston Police officer shot twice in Roxbury, suspect in custody

A Boston Police Officer was hospitalized after being shot twice near Clifford Park in Roxbury late Friday night, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office confirmed.

One person is in police custody, officials say.

According to District Attorney Kevin Hayden, the officer was shot in the foot and the back in the area of 44 Cedric Street.

The officer was transported to Boston Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, DA Hayden said.

Police just closed down Norfolk Ave and asked us to back up because it wasn’t safe. “There’s still some folks” they may be looking for, and gestured toward Cedric St. This is right beside Clifford Park. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/2Z106Q5ivL — Jason Law (@JasonLawNews) June 10, 2023

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Police Commissioner Micheal Cox are among several high-ranking city officials outside the emergency room at Boston Medical Center where the officer is being treated.

Tonight, our thoughts are focused on the @bostonpolice officer shot tonight in Roxbury. As always we proudly stand with our BPD brothers and sisters. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 10, 2023

According to sources, the shooting may have sparked from an armed robbery case.

This is an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

