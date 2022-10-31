DA: Boston woman held on $5,000 bail after attempting to set people on fire at Downtown Crossing

A Boston woman was arraigned on charges including assault with a deadly weapon and was held on $5000 bail Friday after allegedly attempting to light people on fire outside a Downtown Crossing grocery store last week.

Syretta Copeland, 42, was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one charge of resisting arrest and one charge of possessing an incendiary device after she allegedly attempted to use Lysol and a lighter to burn victims at the Roche Bros. in Downtown Crossing on October 27.

According to District Attorney Kevin Hayden, a shopper in the store felt the spray of Lysol on her skin as Copeland attempted to light the liquid on fire. She reportedly exited a bathroom with the lighter and Lysol. After an employee directed responding officers to Copeland, she fled into the Downtown Crossing T Station and was arrested following a brief struggle.

“This woman is lucky she didn’t cause serious injuries to her victims or to herself by engaging in such dangerous behavior. I’m thankful that the staff members in the store were alert and provided information that led to this arrest,” Hayden said in a statement.

In addition to the charges, Copeland is ordered to have no contact with and stay away from the victims, witnesses, and the location.

Copeland will return to court on November 17 for a probable cause hearing.

