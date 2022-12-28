DA: Boston woman hit ex-boyfriend with car, stabbed him with knife after learning he was unfaithful

A Boston woman struck her ex-boyfriend with her car and stabbed him with a knife last week after she learned he had been unfaithful to her, prosecutors said.

Lashonda Warner, 27, of Mattapan, was arraigned Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court on charges including two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and leaving the scene of an accident after causing personal injury, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on the area of Manchester Street in Mattapan around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 23 found a 28-year-old man bleeding from a stab wound to the abdomen, according to Boston police.

A witness told officers that Warner did a three-point turn in the street and hit two other vehicles before striking the victim, police said.

Investigators say a trail of blood at the scene led them to a pink folding knife that was covered in blood.

Warner was later arrested when a state trooper stopped her banged-up Honda Accord on Interstate 93 north near Exit 15B.

In a statement, the DA’s office said, “Warner later admitted to Boston police that she had struck and stabbed the victim because he had informed her he was being unfaithful.”

The victim, whose name has not been released, was still hospitalized in the ICU as of Tuesday.

Warner was ordered held on $5,000 bail and told to stay away from the victim.

She is due back in court on March 24 for a pre-trail hearing.

