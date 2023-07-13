DA: Boulder police officers justified in fatal shooting during domestic violence call

Jul. 12—The District Attorney's Office concluded that Boulder police Officers Collin Keith and Nathaniel Taylor were legally justified in the fatal shooting of Christopher Swanger during a domestic violence call.

"Based on Colorado law, the physical force used by these officers was reasonable," a news release from the District Attorney's Office stated. "Consequently, there are no criminal charges that can be proved beyond a reasonable doubt. No criminal charges will be filed against the officers."

At 9:40 p.m. May 25, a woman called 911 to report that the 36-year-old Swanger, whom she had a prior relationship with, had called and said he was on his way to her Boulder apartment that night, according to the release. She told the dispatcher Swanger was known to carry a handgun and gave a description of him.

The woman also told police there was a domestic violence case currently pending because Swanger had previously assaulted her and he had called her repeatedly and left voicemails saying, "I'm going to kill you and all your friends."

At the time of the call, Swanger had two active warrants for his arrest — one in Adams County for second-degree assault, child abuse and harassment, and the other in Boulder County for second-degree assault, witness intimidation and criminal mischief, according to the release. He also pleaded guilty to a charge of felony menacing with a real or simulated weapon in 2005.

Given his involvement with the domestic violence assault investigation, Officer Keith was familiar with Swanger's history and knew there was a pending arrest warrant and that Swanger carried a gun.

Keith and Officer Meghan Nettles responded to the woman's home in the 1700 block of Baseline Road in an effort to protect the woman and arrest Swanger. Taylor responded in a separate, unmarked police vehicle, the release said.

At 11:17 p.m., Swanger arrived on scene as a passenger in his cousin's truck, according to the release. Swanger walked around the truck to the rear driver's side door and was reaching to retrieve something when Taylor attempted to initiate contact with him, the release said. Swanger threw a Monster energy drink at the officer before quickly walking away. In response, Taylor commanded Swanger to stop and show his hands, but Swanger refused to comply and continued to walk away from Taylor, the release said.

While walking away, Swanger was seen reaching into a tan satchel that he was carrying, according to the release. Taylor repeated his previous commands and told Swanger to get on the ground and stop reaching into his bag or officers would use a stun gun.

Swanger refused to comply and Taylor used a stun gun on him, causing him to fall to the ground on his stomach, the release said.

The three officers then approached Swanger while he was on the ground. Taylor saw Swanger continue to reach around his waist area and then pull out a black handgun, according to the release. Taylor yelled, "gun" three times as Swanger pointed his firearm toward Taylor. Taylor and Keith then began firing at Swanger.

Taylor fired 12 rounds and Keith fired 11 rounds. Swanger fired one shot that did not hit any of the officers, according to the release. Swanger was hit between 12 and 17 times.

The release said 25 seconds elapsed between Taylor's first initiation with Swanger and the last round fired.

The District Attorney's Office wrote in the release that it appears Swanger's gun malfunctioned after firing a single shot.

Swanger was unresponsive after the last shot was fired and was later pronounced dead on scene.

Other officers arrived on scene and secured Swanger's weapon. They also found a large knife in his front pant pocket .

The officers involved were placed on administrative leave per policy while the Boulder County Investigation Team investigated the shooting. They will resume their full-time duties shortly, according to Boulder police spokesperson Dionne Waugh.

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty will be conducting a virtual Town Hall meeting via Microsoft Teams at 1:30 p.m. Monday. Questions can be submitted in advance at boulderda@bouldercounty.org and community members can join at bit.ly/BPDBaselineOISTownHall or can join by calling 720-400-7859, conference ID No. 267 131 965).