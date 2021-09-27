Da Brat appears to call out Nicci Gilbert over Kelly Price post promoting show

Da Brat didn’t appreciate Nicci Gilbert plugging her own show on Instagram while updating Kelly Price’s fans on her status.

Rap artist Da Brat appeared to call out Nicci Gilbert about the Instagram post she shared on Sunday on the status of Kelly Price in the wake of her fellow singer being declared missing this weekend.

Price has since broken her silence in an on-camera interview.

Rap artist Da Brat (left) appeared to call out singer Nicci Gilbert (right) for promoting her new TV show while updating concerned fans about the status of Kelly Price. (Photos: Paras Griffin/Getty Images and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Gilbert said that she had spoken to Price, with whom she said she had an extensive conversation. The former Brownstone vocalist said she wouldn’t share details, contending that “if you are like me, and you were concerned about her, I hope that this does your heart good” to know Price is “good.”

She also shared that she’d be talking about missing women and girls, the premiere of the new Starz series, BMF, and what she has learned from Price’s short disappearance on her online show, She Speaks Live.

The apparent promotion of her show seemed to upset Da Brat, a friend of Price’s, who addressed Gilbert — but not by name — in an Instagram Live statement still posted to her account.

“If I talk to my friends, and something is wrong, they not about to jump on social media or be trying to promote something and use my name,” Da Brat said. “So, yeah, Kelly is okay, and her children know that, and that’s the bottom line.”

“I spoke to Kelly, but make sure to watch my show tonight,” a voice says off-screen, to which Da Brat responds with a sigh, adding, “At the expense of somebody’s life or health? If she didn’t give you permission to do that, don’t motherf**king do that. You are not a friend when you do s**t like that.”

As previously reported, Price broke her silence on Sunday in an emotional interview with TMZ, in which she explained that her battle with COVID-19 almost took her life.

“At some point, they lost me,” she remembered of the terrifying minutes. “I woke up a couple of days, and the first thing I remember was the doctors standing around me asking me if I knew what year it was.”

Story continues

When the interviewer asked Price to explain what she meant by “they lost me,” she clarified: “I died.”

She also said that as she recovers, she is not yet out of the woods.

“I have what is called long COVID, and I am facing a very uphill battle right now,” Kelly said, reportedly before trailing off in tears. “I suffered a lot of internal damage, and so I have a lot of rehabbing to do before I am able to be concert-ready again.”

This article features additional reporting by theGrio’s Gerren Keith Gaynor.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

The post Da Brat appears to call out Nicci Gilbert over Kelly Price post promoting show appeared first on TheGrio.