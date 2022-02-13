Da Brat proposes to pregnant girlfriend BB Judy

“I am so GRATEFUL to GOD for ALL of the many BLESSINGS he has bestowed upon my soul,” Da Brat says in Instagram post

Shawntae “Da Brat” Harris and her pregnant girlfriend, Jesseca “BB Judy” Dupart, are officially engaged, again.

The 47-year-old Chicago rapper, who helped put Jermaine Dupri‘s So So Def record label on the map in the 1990s, proposed to her longtime romantic partner during the latter’s 40th birthday party on Saturday.

The occasion came about two weeks after the couple announced on Instagram that they’re expecting their first child and nearly six months after the world watched BB Judy propose to Da Brat during a Coming To America-themed episode of their WE Tv reality show.

Da Brat, thinking BB Judy also deserved a proposal, made it clear on Saturday that she wanted to return the favor in a moment captured on video and shared on IG by several people who attended.

Rapper Da Brat (left) proposes to longtime girlfriend BB Judy in a screenshot from a proposal video. (via BB Judy Instagram post)

“I know every woman that dreams of a wedding dreams of all the things that comes with it,” Da Brat said as she and her future wife sat in separate chairs in front of a crowd at BB Judy’s party.

“Will you marry me too?” she added before Judy said, “yes” and nodded her head.

BB Judy, founder of the Kaleidoscope Hair Studio products company, shared the video with her Instagram followers on Saturday and expressed her gratitude for her fianceé’s romantic gesture.

“I had the BEST birthday party ever,” she wrote. “Soooo sooooo much to be thankful for but this was my fav part.”

Da Brat said the couple’s Saturday evening gathering was, “EPIC!”

“I am so GRATEFUL to GOD for ALL of the many BLESSINGS he has bestowed upon my soul,” she wrote on IG. “@darealbbjudy I LOVE YOOOOOU!!! My FOREVER ‼️ Marry me too!!!!!!!!!!! THANK YOU to EVERYONE who pulled up, who participated, who ‘Dressed Like Judy,’ who walked in the 40 Shades Of Judy Fashion Show, who just SHOWED SOOO MUCH LOVE. I LOVE YOU…WE LOVE YOU! THANK U OVER AND OVER AGAIN!”

Have you subscribed to theGrio podcasts, Dear Culture or Acting Up? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Da Brat proposes to pregnant girlfriend BB Judy appeared first on TheGrio.