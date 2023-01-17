DA: Brian Walshe, husband of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, facing murder charge in her death

The husband of Ana Walshe, a mother of three who vanished earlier this month, is now facing a murder charge in connection with his wife’s death, Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey announced Tuesday.

BREAKING; MURDER WARRANT issued for Brian Walshe for death of his missing wife, Ana Walsh. @boton25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) January 17, 2023

Brian Walshe, 47, is slated to be arraigned Wednesday morning in Quincy District Court on a charge of murder in the death of 39-year-old Ana Walshe, Morrissey said in a video released shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday. He is currently being housed at the Norfolk County House of Correction.

Brian Walshe now faces murder charge in disappearance of wife Ana Walshe. Norfolk DA’s Office says arraignment in Quincy District Court may be as soon as tomorrow at 9 a.m. #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/sWweZnPObH — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) January 17, 2023

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Brian Walshe for the murder of Ana, who has been missing from Cohasset since on or about New Year’s Day.

Police release mugshots of Brian Walshe after federal agents raided his Lynn home in 2018

Evidence in support of the murder charge will likely be disclosed at Brian Walshe’s arraignment, Morrissey said.

This marks the second allegation of domestic violence homicide in Norfolk County in less than a month. Victor Carter, 39, was arraigned Tuesday in Stoughton District Court on one count of murder in the death of 40-year-old Amber Buckner, who was found in a shed behind her home on Park Street in Stoughton in mid-December.

“Our thoughts are very much with the family these crimes have left behind,” Morrissey said.

It’s not yet clear whether Ana’s remains have been located.

Brian pleaded not guilty last week to charges he misled law enforcement officials who have been working tirelessly to track down the whereabouts of his wife. Local authorities on Tuesday released a pair of booking photos of Brian Walshe that were taken at the Lynn Police Department after federal agents raided his home back in May 2018.

Ana Walshe told D.C. police Brian Walshe threatened to kill her back in 2014

Ana spent New Year’s Eve with her husband and three kids at their Cohasset home. She was supposed to go to Logan Airport early New Year’s Day around 4:30 a.m. to head to her second residence in Washington D.C., where she spent weekdays working as a regional general manager for the real estate company Tishman Speyer.

Brian Walshe spotted at juice bar day after wife disappears

The dumpsters taken away from Brian Walshe's mothers apartment. Taken to Peabody for investigation

Brian Walshe appears in court for allegedly misleading police

Authorities search North Shore dumpster station for evidence in disappearance of Ana Walshe

Police said Brian first told investigators that she potentially took a rideshare service to Logan. However, police never found any evidence that she made it to the airport and her cellphone, credit, and debit cards had been inactive since her disappearance.

Cohasset police and state police combed the woods around the Walshe’s home on Jan. 6 and later returned with a search warrant for inside the home less than 48 hours later. Prosecutors say that search led to the discovery of a blood-covered knife in the basement of the home.

Brian Walshe: Court docs reveal struggles with mental health, relationship between Ana & his mother

Before Ana was reported missing by Brian, investigators say he was seen on video at the Home Depot in Rockland wearing a black surgical mask, and blue surgical gloves making a cash transaction. He is said to have purchased a tarp, mops, tape, and other cleaning supplies.

Subsequent clues uncovered by investigators led them to the North Shore, where a hacksaw and a blood-covered rug was found at a transfer station in Peabody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

