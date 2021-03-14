DA Broady on jail deaths, Ahmaud Arbery and staff shortage

Mar. 14—The FBI is investigating deaths at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, including the 2019 death of Kevil Wingo, according to Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady.

Wingo died in September 2019 from a perforated ulcer after asking detention center staff for help. Last year, his family called on then-DA Joyette Holmes to investigate and sued a group of nurses and officers.

Holmes recused herself and instead asked the state Attorney General and the Atlanta-based U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia to investigate, Broady told members of the Cobb Democratic Party at a virtual meeting Saturday morning.

"If charges are referred they'll come back to me for us to prosecute," Broady said, adding that he would receive an update on the case from the U.S. Attorney's Office Thursday.

Broady was the third newly-elected countywide Democrat to headline the Cobb Democratic Committee's monthly meetings this year. In January, the committee featured Lisa Cupid, who chairs the county's governing board. In February, it featured Sheriff Craig Owens.

The controversy at the detention center was just one of several high-profile issues Broady inherited from Holmes when he unseated her in the November election.

Last year, Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was gunned down by two white men during a confrontation near Brunswick last year.

That case was referred to the Cobb District Attorney's office after local prosecutors were forced to recuse themselves due to close ties with the accused shooters.

Broady said Saturday the prosecution of the men charged with killing Arbery will likely go to trial before the end of the year.

Arbery's case is among thousands that have piled up at the Cobb DA's office during the pandemic. Georgia has been under a judicial state of emergency order since mid-March of 2020, which has suspended many key functions of the court, namely jury trials.

Broady has asked the Cobb Board of Commissioners to hire another six employees this year and 18 through 2023. Doing so would help the office work its way through that backlog and tackle a recent spike in violent crime, he has argued.

Earlier this week, the Board of Commissioners rejected Broady's request to fund the new positions using leftover budget funds. County Manager Jackie McMorris cautioned commissioners, saying using one-time funds for a recurring expense could set a bad precedent.

Saturday, Broady said his request was not dead-and-buried.

"(Commissioners) did not say yes, but they did not say no," he said of the request. "What they want to know is, what's going to be the cost, what's going to be the savings ... and that's what we're going to provide them coming up this next week so hopefully soon we'll be able to get those new positions."

Although prosecutors around the state face a similar backlog due to the pandemic, Broady said the situation in Cobb was worse due to years of underfunding.

"When I look at the other (District Attorney's) offices in our metro area, my budget doesn't even compare to theirs," Broady said. His office has an annual budget of just over $11 million. Gwinnett and DeKalb counties budget for their DA's offices $19 million and $18 million per year, respectively, Broady said.

"We've been running on such a tight ship here in Cobb County that we put ourselves in this bind where we don't have enough staff in order to handle the case load," he continued, "and that's one of the reasons we're doing the early intervention court, that's one of the reasons why we're expanding the ... accountability court programs. It's going to be key for us to do these things going forward so, like said before, we can focus on the dangerous people and make sure we keep them off the street."

— Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this report.