DA: Brockton man wanted for murder who shot himself dies in hospital

BROCKTON — A Brockton man who police say fatally shot a woman and later shot himself the same day has died in a hospital, prosecutors said.

Gelson Fernandes, 29, had been sought by authorities who obtained an arrest warrant charging him with murder in the death of 22-year-old Stephanie Beatty, of Norwich, Connecticut, when they found him "with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound" on Friday night, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said.

Fernandes was taken to a Boston hospital where he remained for treatment on Saturday, but he has since died, a spokesperson for the DA's office said Monday.

Fernandes was located on Nason Street Friday night, a few hundred feet from where Beatty was fatally shot while sitting inside a car early Friday morning.

Brockton police investigate after a man was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound near 46 Nason St. on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

Officers initially responded to the area of 17 Nason St. about 12:22 a.m. Friday after receiving a call that a person was shot.

"Upon arrival at the address, police located a female victim inside a parked motor vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot," the DA's office said.

The victim, identified as Beatty, was pronounced dead at the scene, the DA's office said.

As a result of the investigation by Brockton police and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Plymouth County DA's office, detectives sought and obtained an arrest warrant for Fernandes, charging him with murder, the DA's office said.

"The victim and Fernandes were previously acquainted," the DA's office said in the statement.

Beatty's murder was the second fatal shooting in Brockton within the week.

Marvin Hill, 35, of Brockton, was shot near 28 Lexington St. on Tuesday evening and died in a Boston hospital the next day. No arrests have been made in that incident.

