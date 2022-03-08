DA: Brunswick deputies 'legally justified in using deadly force' in October fatal shooting

Two deputies who fatally shot a 57-year-old man in Leland in October won't be criminally charged, District Attorney Jon David said following an investigation into the incident.

According to a news release from the District Attorney's Office, an investigation in consultation with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, including a review of evidence, body camera footage, witness and officer statements, was conducted and David determined the Brunswick County Sheriff's Offices deputies were "legally justified in using deadly force."

On Oct. 10, 2021, deputies were sent to 8627 Wanets Landing Road in Leland after Linda Beck called 911 and said her husband, Michael Beck, had discharged a firearm in her direction twice.

Linda Beck also told dispatchers her husband would be "very volatile when the deputies show up, I can tell you that…I’m scared that he will try to kill all of them and me too," according to the release.

Three deputies arrived at the home and located Michael Beck on the back deck of the home. As they approached, the release said, the man produced a firearm and began pointing it in their direction.

All three officers told Michael Beck to drop his weapon, but he failed to comply and continued pointing the weapon. Two deputies discharged their weapons, fatally shooting Michael Beck.

Brunswick District Attorney Jon David said Brunswick deputies were justified in using deadly force during an October shooting at Wanets Landing Road in Leland.

"The law of North Carolina regarding officer use of deadly force is well settled," said David said in the release. "An officer is permitted to use deadly force to defend an attack with a deadly weapon against either himself or a third person in his presence. In this instance, deputies were responding to a volatile domestic violence incident when Michael Beck brandished and pointed a firearm at them. Officers were confronted with deadly force by Michael Beck and responded appropriately with matching force to defend themselves and fellow officers."

