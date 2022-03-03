DA: California City boys murdered 3 months before adoptive parents reported kids missing

Mar. 2—After more than a year of searches, investigations and countless interviews, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said Wednesday that the two California City brothers who had been reported missing by their adoptive parents in December 2020 died three months earlier.

The bodies of Orrin, 4, and Orson West, 3, remain missing, Zimmer said during a morning news conference, while announcing second-degree murder charges that were filed Tuesday as the result of a grand jury indictment against the adoptive parents.

Zimmer said a Kern County grand jury found sufficient evidence to hold Trezell West, 35, and Jacqueline West, 32, responsible for the deaths and returned with an indictment this week. Both were charged with two felony counts of second-degree murder, two felony counts of willful cruelty to a child and one misdemeanor charge of falsely reporting an emergency.

Bakersfield Police Chief Terry, also speaking at the news conference Wednesday, added the case is incomplete until the "boys are brought home."

The Wests were arrested by the BPD on Tuesday in western Kern County, Zimmer added.

"This is not the outcome that we and so many had hoped and prayed for over the last year," said Terry, whose department led the investigation. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of Orrin and Orson who, with this news today, their worst fears have been realized."

Rosanna Wills, a cousin of the missing boys, said their grieving can now commence.

"Their emotions are high," Wills said, referring to the biological mother and father. "(The biological mother) couldn't even talk — her eyes are just swollen because of the crying."

An indictment circumvents preliminary hearings, which are conducted to determine if a case should go to trial. The Wests are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday. After this hearing, the case will proceed to trial, Zimmer said.

Deputy District Attorney Eric Smith, the supervisor of the district attorney's homicide unit, said more than 50 witnesses testified during the indictment. He presented evidence to the grand jury, which convened in December.

"Much of those witnesses' testimony was extremely emotional, but that's to be expected from a case that involves the murder of two innocent children," Smith said.

Zimmer said the bodies of the two victims aren't necessary for the successful prosecution of a murder case, mentioning past convictions secured in similar scenarios in which the bodies of the victims were never recovered.

The defendants are alleged to have "committed a crime that involved great violence, threat of great bodily harm, or other acts disclosing a high degree of cruelty, viciousness, or callousness," according to the indictment. Furthermore, the defendants could have "induced others to participate in the commission of the crime or "occupied a position of leadership" in the offense.

Zimmer declined to comment on whether other individuals are being investigated or may be charged in the case.

"The manner the crime was carried out indicates planning, sophistication, or professionalism," the indictment said.

Both Jacqueline and Trezell West face a maximum possible penalty of 30 years to life in prison if convicted, the district attorney added. On average, a person can receive a six-year sentence if convicted of two counts of willful cruelty to a child, Zimmer said. However, a judge would consider the facts and evidence of the case before determining a sentence.

Zimmer declined to comment on the circumstances that led to her office seeking the grand jury indictment, adding evidence will be presented at trial.

The West boys were reported missing Dec. 21, 2020, from their adoptive parents' house in California City. Several community members, the Kern County Sheriff's Office, the California Highway Patrol and the FBI canvassed the area, but uncovered nothing.

One week after the children were reported missing, "Crucial information came to light that necessitated the involvement of the Bakersfield Police Department and the Kern County District Attorney's Office," Zimmer said Wednesday.

Authorities dedicated hundreds of hours to the investigation, the district attorney said. More than 170 items were seized, 83 individuals interviewed and 44 search warrants served on residences and electronic devices, according to the BPD.

All associated adoptive and biological family members were interviewed, and in some instances, repeatedly, according to BPD officials.

Furthermore, 16 "mass-area" searches were completed and three searches were conducted out of state, the agency said.

Police said they investigated more than 200 tips.

The Wests also have two other adopted children and two biological children. All are in the custody of Child Protective Services, Zimmer said.

Wills, the cousin, added she believes justice will be served, and the adoptive parents should lead them to the bodies.

"We are not going to have closure until they bring the babies home so we could have a proper burial for them," added Kiki Hoard, the aunt of the brothers. "That's all we want now ... so we can grieve now."