DA: Cambria County chief detective suspended after criminal charges filed

Dec. 5—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Cambria County Chief Detective Kristy Freoni has been suspended after criminal charges were filed against her, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer confirmed on Sunday.

"This matter is referred to the Office of Attorney General for prosecution due to the conflict of interest," Neugebauer said.

Richland Township police charged Freoni with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment.

Freoni was off duty during the time of the alleged incident early Sunday, according to Neugebauer.

Online court documents show Freoni was arraigned on her charges at 3:45 a.m.

No other information was available on Sunday about what led to the charges being filed.

Freoni declined to comment.

Freoni was sworn in as chief detective on Jan. 14, 2019, and previously worked for police departments in Dale Borough, Jackson Township, Cambria Township, Ebensburg Borough and Nanty Glo Borough.

Neugebauer said Freoni is being suspended with pay. She is free on $7,500 unsecured bond. She will answer the charges before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.