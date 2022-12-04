DA: Cambria County chief detective suspended after criminal charges filed

Dec. 4—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Cambria County Chief Detective Kristy Freoni has been suspended after criminal charges were filed against her, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer confirmed on Sunday.

"This matter is referred to the Office of Attorney General for prosecution due to the conflict of interest," Neugebauer said.

Richland Township police charged Freoni with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment. No other information was available on Sunday about what led to the charges being filed.

Freoni declined to comment.

Freoni was sworn in as the county's chief detective on Jan. 14, 2019, and has previously worked for police departments in Dale Borough, Jackson Township, Cambria Township, Ebensburg Borough and Nanty Glo Borough.

Neugebauer said Freoni is being suspended with pay. She is free on $7,500 unsecured bond.

Freoni will answer the charges before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.