DA: Camden County deputies won’t face charges in 2021 shooting death of Georgia woman

A Georgia district attorney announced Wednesday that he will not pursue criminal charges against the deputies involved in the narcotics search warrant in Woodbine last year that resulted in the death of Latoya James.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office said it was serving a drug-related search warrant in the early morning hours of May 4, 2021, when gunfire was exchanged between two deputies and Varshawn Brown—the resident of the home and James’ cousin.

James, 37, was shot and killed. Brown was also struck and taken to hospital.

Following the incident, investigators released a portion of the body camera video from the deadly incident. Deputies could be heard announcing their presence, “Sheriff’s office; search warrant; come to the door!” and entering the home when their calls went answered.

Seconds later they are heard shouting, “Get on the ground! Get on the ground!”

The GBI identified the deputies involved as Downy Casey and Michael Blaquiere.

District Attorney Keith Higgins said in a statement that he met privately with a handful of community leaders and members of James’ family to announce his decision. “While any loss of life is always tragic, the officers’ use of force in this instance was justified to protect their lives.”

The DA said it intends to pursue criminal charges against Brown.

*Warning the video contains profanity and graphic content*

