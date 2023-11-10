DA: Cape Cod man facing rape charges after multiple victims come forward

A Cape Cod man is facing several charges including rape after being accused of sexually assaulting three female victims, according to Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois.

Barry Viprino, 42, of Harwich, faced a judge Thursday on 11 charges of rape, 1 count of indecent assault and battery on person 14 or over.

Harwich Police Department became aware of sexual assault allegations from one woman in August, and two more women came forward in October and November, District Attorney Galibois said.

Prosecutors say, in the first incident reported to police in August, Viprino allegedly locked the door to a “detached garage/office space” at his home, lifted his shirt to show what appeared to be a gun, and ordered the victim to “take off her clothes and lay down on the couch.” Prosecutors say she complied out of fear, and was allegedly sexually assaulted by Viprino.

In the same month, prosecutors say Viprino sexually assaulted a second victim in his same garage/office space and repeatedly threatened and coerced her to “submit sexual acts” for several weeks. He is also accused of forcing the woman to sell vape pods to her underage friends.

Viprino would allegedly “punish her with sexual assaults if she did not sell enough pods or if she otherwise got into trouble or fights,” Galibois said.

Prosecutors say Viprino met the third victim while she was at the second victim’s home and allegedly brought her back to his garage/office, locked the door and sexually assaulted her.

Viprino allegedly told the victim “that this would happen at least 3 times a week and if she did not follow the rules, she would be in trouble.”

Prosecutors say he sexually assaulted the third victim at least two more times, at the second victim’s house and at his own garage/office.

Viprino was also charged with possession of a large capacity firearm after multiple high-capacity magazines and “the owner’s manual to a specific type of firearm” were found in a September search of his garage/office, prosecutors said.

A judge ordered Viprino to be held on $200,000 bail. He is due back in court on December 14.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

