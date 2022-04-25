DA: Case against former Boston Police officer accused of child sex abuse returns to court

The high-profile criminal case of a former Boston Police officer and former police union president returns to court Monday.

Patrick Rose is accused of a total of 33 charges in connection with the rape and abuse of six minors over various periods of time beginning in the 1990s.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office says Monday’s hearing is for a potential change of plea in Rose’s pending criminal case.

Rose was first accused in the summer of 2020. Rose is the former president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association

A long-awaited report into the police department’s handling of the Rose case was released in April 2021.

Mayor releases investigation into officer accused of abuse

Former Boston Mayor Kim Janey released the redacted report.

“It is clear that previous leaders of the police department neglected their duty to protect and serve,” Janey said at the time. “Despite an internal affairs investigation in 1996 that found credible evidence to sustain the allegation against Rose for sexually assaulting a minor, it appears that the police department made no attempt to fire him.”

