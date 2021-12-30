DA challenges Leschinskie's ability to serve as Shamokin councilman

Dec. 30—SUNBURY — Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz on Wednesday challenged the legality of Shamokin City Councilman-elect Joseph Leschinskie Jr.'s ability to serve as an elected official.

A hearing will be held on the matter in the Northumberland County Courthouse Courtroom 1 at 2 p.m. Monday — hours before Leschinskie, 36, is set to be sworn in as a city councilman at Shamokin City Hall. Leschinskie, who won one of two open city council seats with 517 votes in November, is a convicted felon, which bars him from serving as an elected official.

If Leschinskie takes office on Jan. 3, "Irreparable harm will inevitably occur to the City of Shamokin as he not only has no right under the Pennsylvania Constitution but is prohibited by the Pennsylvania Constitution to occupy a public office whatsoever," Matulewicz wrote in the 38-page filing. "The defendant's oath of office requires that he swear or affirm to support, defend and obey the Constitution of Pennsylvania before he can perform the duties of Shamokin City Council member. By the defendant's very act of taking his oath of office, he would be violating his oath simultaneously as his taking office is a violation of the very same constitution he is swearing or affirming to support, defend and obey."

Article II Section 7 of the Pennsylvania Constitution states that "no person hereafter convicted of embezzlement of public moneys, bribery, perjury or other infamous crime, shall be eligible to the General Assembly, or capable of holding any office of trust or profit in this Commonwealth." Leschinskie in 2009 pleaded guilty to two felony cases of drug possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

"The defendant's actions in seeking and holding an office he is disqualified to hold displayed at best an ignorance of the rule of law or at worst a bold utter disregard for the rule of law and complete contempt of the judicial system," Matulewicz wrote.

Matulewicz is asking the judge to declare that Leschinskie is disqualified from holding the city council position and is prohibited from holding any office. He is asking the judge to remove Leschinskie from the office and declare the seat vacant.

Leschinskie holding public office is not a criminal act, but it does fall under the jurisdiction of the district attorney's office first. The penalty is removal from office, Matulewicz previously said.

Leschinskie responds

Leschinskie said he intends to delay the case by filing a motion of continuance.

"I have not had a chance to speak with an attorney about this matter," he said. "I would like anyone who believes in free and fair elections, and believes in the will of the people, to show up to this hearing (on Monday) to show their support."

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Monday at Shamokin City Hall, 47 E. Lincoln St., Shamokin, with city council positions scheduled to start at 5:18.

Other cases

This is not the only case the DA's office is prosecuting against Leschinskie.

Leschinskie is facing five misdemeanor charges related to threatening former City Councilwoman Jennifer Seidel and her husband Eric in September 2020 after a council meeting: two counts of terroristic threats and three counts of disorderly conduct; and three summary counts of disorderly conduct.

In an unrelated matter, Leschinskie is also facing three misdemeanor charges: one count of obstructing the administration of law or governmental function, one count of unlawful use of an audio or video device in court and one count of disorderly conduct. Leschinskie allegedly recorded a trooper's testimony in Northumberland County Court in 2019.

Leschinskie is scheduled for a pre-trial conference in front of Northumberland County Senior Judge Harold Woelfel Jr. at 1:15 p.m. Jan. 6 for both criminal cases.