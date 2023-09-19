DA charges convicted killer with murder of cellmate

Sep. 18—The Kern County District Attorney's Office has charged a North Kern State Prison inmate with first-degree murder in the strangulation death of his cellmate.

Ramon Escobar has been charged with the homicide of Juan Villanueva on Feb. 24, a DA's news release issued Monday said. Escobar was serving multiple life sentences.

The criminal complaint alleges seven special circumstance allegations based on Escobar's seven prior murder convictions, five from Los Angeles County and two from Harris County, Texas, the DA's office said. He is also accused of committing an assault with malice by an inmate serving a life sentence.

Escobar is to be arraigned Thursday.