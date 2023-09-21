DA charges ex-Oakdale coach with felonies after video allegedly shows him urging boys to fight

An Oakdale man allegedly captured on video encouraging two boys to fight while several other boys looked on has been charged with two felonies of allowing a “child to suffer under circumstances likely to cause great bodily injury or death,” according to a criminal complaint.

Joshua Ronald Troxell, 33, was a coach with Oakdale Stampede Youth Football at the time of the June fight in the backyard of an Oakdale residence, according to Oakdale police. The video is filled with expletives, and the man and several of the boys repeatedly use the N-word.

Troxell declined to comment Wednesday on the advice of his attorney, according to Mike Ginger, the Stampede board president.

The Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office filed the criminal complaint against Troxell on Sept. 7. Prosecutors considered filing hate crime enhancements against him but determined they could not meet the legal threshold.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Wendell Emerson said Troxell is not in custody and his arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 13. Emerson said in an email Troxell may face more “charges related to contributing to the delinquency of minors.”

During a one-minute, 32-second video of the fight obtained by The Bee in mid June, a man repeatedly eggs on one of the boys, even directing him in how to fight. “Don’t throw that lazy-ass kick again, bud,” he tells a boy after he attempts to kick the other boy with his left leg.

“Jab, jab,” the man says, and the boy, wearing black shorts, starts throwing punches at the other boy, who’s wearing patterned shorts.

The boys wrestle to the ground, where the boy in black shorts gets on top of the other boy and pummels him as the man instructs, “Square up, square up.”

The boy in black shorts appears to hit the other boy several dozen times in the back, head and torso. The punches slow and the boy in the black shorts starts to get off the other boy.

“Nah, nah ... hey, give it to him, give it to him,” the man instructs, pushing him back toward the other boy, who is still on the ground. “Let him back up and then take him back down again.”

When the boy in the patterned shorts gets up, the boy in the black shorts yells, “You done?”

“Nah, he aint,” the man says. “No breaks.”

One of the boys in the fight had minor injuries.

Banned from league events

The Stampede belong to CenCal Youth Football, which consists of youth football teams in Merced and Stanislaus counties.

Ginger said CenCal banned Troxell from coaching and attending league events, including sitting in the stands during games. Ginger said Troxell watches games away from the field and stands to see his son play his last season with the Stampede.

CenCal commissioner Matt Dietz confirmed the CenCal executive board unanimously banned Troxell on June 13 from all league events. Dietz also is board president of the Modesto Broncos Youth Football.

Former Stampede president Gene Gilton told The Bee in June that all Stampede board members agreed to dismiss him as a coach June 13, the same day they had learned about the video. Gilton said Troxell had been an assistant coach for about four years.

The Stampede, like the other CenCal members, consist of four teams based on the players’ ages, from first- through eighth-grade.

Ginger, who also is a coach, said the Stampede practice at Oakdale Junior High and Troxell watches practice from a park next to the school. He said some parents sit with him during practice.

Ginger said the fight occurred in the off season and the two boys who were fighting were not members of the Stampede, but added a couple of the spectators may have been Stampede players.

Ginger said he and Troxell are close friends. Ginger said he is the godfather of Troxell’s daughter, and Troxell is the godfather of Ginger’s two younger sons. “I told him, ‘What you did being there as an adult was wrong. You should not have been part of it,’” Ginger said.

Hate crimes unit looked at case

Oakdale police arrested Troxell on June 14 on suspicion of felony child endangerment after becoming aware of the video the previous day and booked him at the Public Safety Center. Oakdale police have said the fight had taken place sometime in the previous week.

Troxell posted $50,000 bail on June 15.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Emerson said in an email that District Attorney Jeff Laugero referred the case to his office’s hate crimes unit “based on the disturbing use of the racial slur by the suspect as seen in the video ... ” to consider whether to charge Troxell with hate crime enhancements.

“The two minors being encouraged to fight in the video by Troxell are the victims for the child endangerment charges,” Emerson said in an email. “Neither victim appears to be African American, and the investigation did not prove otherwise.”

The criminal complaint states the two boys fighting were 13 and 14 years old. The boys appear to be white in the video, though one of the young spectators appears to be Black.

“For the hate crime enhancement ... to apply in any case, (prosecutors) must prove that the underlying crimes committed against a victim were racially motivated,” Emerson said in his email. “Prosecutors did not believe the hate crimes enhancement could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt under the facts presented in this case.”

Stanislaus County Superior Court has not yet filed the complaint, according to a Thursday search of the court’s website. Emerson said that is not unusual given that Troxell is not in custody and his arraignment is not scheduled until November.