DA claims Austin's forensic department's policies could threaten criminal cases. Why?

Austin's forensic science department is updating how and when it discloses information to prosecutors and will participate in training by the Travis County district attorney's office after a top county prosecutor claimed the city agency's shortcomings could threaten criminal cases.

Austin forensic science director Dana Kadavy rejected the DA's office's several suggestions that the city department's actions could jeopardize convictions.

Kadavy wrote a three-page letter in late August, which the American-Statesman obtained Wednesday, in response to a letter by Trudy Strassburger, the DA’s first assistant, that raised multiple allegations against the forensic science department, including that it did not disclose case information for 10 months that could be favorable to defendants, as required by law, and accusing staffers and management of criminal conduct.

Strassburger asked for an update from the forensics department within 30 days about how it would address the issues and warned that if the department took no action it could hinder prosecutors’ ability to call witnesses from the city agency to testify in criminal cases.

In her response letter, Kadavy said that disclosure policies adopted in 2020 will be modified based on input the agency received from prosecutors in a July meeting and that it "is collaborating with (the DA’s office) for review and feedback.”

She said agency staffers will participate in any training prosecutors develop as soon as it is offered.

However, Kadavy rejected Strassburger’s claim that the agency did not provide information for 10 months concerning the suspension of an employee. Instead, she said it did so in February, soon after it was made aware of the matter.

She also said the agency provided appropriate and timely notice of criminal conduct allegations against management and the staff. In the case of the manager, she said the department notified the DA’s office the same day that it was informed by the city auditor’s office of the allegation. In the case of another staff member, Kadavy wrote that an Austin police investigation deemed the allegation unfounded and that the matter was “quickly administratively closed.”

Neither letter described the specific allegations raised against the agency employees.

“The (forensic science department) values its relationship with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office and is committed to continuing its efforts to facilitate effective collaboration between our respective offices,” Kadavy wrote.

The need for a strong relationship between prosecutors and the department has been heightened in recent years, with the Texas Forensic Science Commission finding in 2016 that staffers were not using correct DNA mixtures and were misinterpreting data and that their operations were often not scientifically valid.

Two people have since seen their convictions overturned, and six cases, including a death penalty case, are winding their way through the court system. Prosecutors in the district attorney’s conviction integrity unit are reviewing cases for possible issues.

The lab, which was overseen by the Austin Police Department at the time, now operates as an independent entity.

