DA clears Brunswick officer in shooting

Larry Hobbs, The Brunswick News, Ga.
May 24—Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins has cleared Brunswick Police Lt. Donald Babbin in the shooting death of an armed man last September in downtown Brunswick.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents say Babbin was returning fire Sept. 19, 2020, when he shot Charles Eric Moses Jr., 36, on Grant Street.

Moses was transported to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, where he died.

After completing a review of a GBI report submitted to the DA's office in November, Higgins concluded that Babbin fired at Moses in self-defense.

Higgins said he met with relatives of Moses and other community leaders before making the announcement public.

Added Higgins: "While the loss of life is always tragic, the officer's use of force was justified to protect himself."

Brunswick police officers were seeking a suspect in a vehicle pursuit when they encountered Moses walking between Grant and Newcastle streets, according to the GBI and the Brunswick Police Department's Internal Affairs investigation. Police said Moses ran when he spotted the officers, the GBI reported.

During the foot pursuit, investigators say Moses fired three times at Babbin. Babbin returned fire, shooting four rounds and striking Moses twice, investigators said.

Police recovered a 9 mm handgun and two 9 mm shell casings from the area where Moses fell, investigators said.

Police Chief Kevin Jones immediately placed Babbin on paid administrative leave and contacted the GBI to investigate.

The GBI released a brief statement about the incident the next day. Its final report was submitted to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office on Nov. 9.

The police department was awaiting the DA's review of the GBI investigation and its decision before taking further action on Babbin's status.

The DA's office was in transition after Higgins defeated incumbent DA Jackie Johnson in the Nov. 3 election.

The police department's internal affairs investigation cleared Babbin on Dec. 4. Babbin returned to duty on Dec. 14.

Higgins inherited a DA's office with more than a year's backlog of criminal cases due to the Georgia Supreme Court's statewide suspension of jury trials due to COVID-19 pandemic precautions.

Jury trials resumed last month.

Higgins made the announcement regarding Babbit in a statement released Thursday on the DA's website.

Babbin testified, according to the department IA report, that he was seeking the suspect in the vehicle pursuit when he encountered Moses running on the sidewalk along Newcastle Street. A K9 officer, Babbin said he used his patrol vehicle's loudspeaker to order Moses to "Stop, or I will release the dog."

Moses continued to run, he said. Babbin said he pursued Moses through Jekyll Square toward Grant Street, firing a taser, but he was unsure if it connected. Babbin said Moses turned toward him and fired at him on Grant Street. Babbin said Moses fired twice more as he sought cover behind a dumpster. Babbin returned fire, he said.

Investigators recovered all four shell casings from Babbin's firearm, the IA report said.

"At this point I became in fear for my life as well as the safety of the public ... " Babbin told Brunswick police IA investigators. "I made my way out from behind the dumpster to the edge of the building, and I pointed my department issued firearm at the suspect and shot four times in an attempt to eliminate the threat to myself and the public."

Babbin has been with the Brunswick Police Department since 2006.

As a means of transparency, Higgins said a redacted version of the investigative file of the police-involved shooting will be available for public viewing through the following link from the DA's office website by no later than May 31: http://1drv.ms/u/s!AmL4GJq0PB4ybjDzIXbbccKwKUkA?e=dbLRb1.

