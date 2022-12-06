DA clears sheriff deputies in camera incident

Dec. 5—MERCER — An investigation cleared two Mercer County sheriff's deputies after a Sharon woman accused them of breaking the law when they tried to adjust two external cameras at her house, said District Attorney Peter C. Acker.

After an extensive interview by county detectives, Acker said the deputies committed no crime.

"I have concluded that the conduct of the involved deputy sheriffs was appropriate and not illegal," Acker said in a press release. "The Mercer County sheriffs have served literally thousands of warrants over the years."

Acker said two deputies arrived 7 a.m. Oct. 4 at 347 Elm Ave., Sharon, to serve a bench warrant. It was issued by Judge Ronald D. Amrhein Jr. Sept. 27 on Shane D. Hodge for failure to appear that date for a criminal contempt hearing. Hodge owed $724 in fines and costs on a case and had not made a payment since Jan. 21, 2021.

On Oct. 4, the deputies took Hodge into custody on the bench warrant.

Shortly after, Hodge's fiancée, Tara B. Airgood, posted videos from her two external cameras on social media asserting that the deputies had tried to reposition her cameras.

"Ms. Airgood had a First Amendment right to do so," Acker said. "Unfortunately, as we have seen on many occasions in the past, postings on social media tend to have a life of their own and can create a flurry of unfounded accusations and comments; totally out of proportion to the underlying incident."

One of the YouTube videos has received about 257,000 views and has 2,266 comments. Some of the comments accused deputies of breaking the law.

"The flurry on TikTok spread like wildfire," Acker said. "The deputies have been inundated by comments whose only knowledge is what Ms. Airgood posted."

During their investigation, deputies interviewed Airgood, who told them she is not accusing deputies of any wrongdoing or criminal activity, although she makes those allegations on social media, Acker stated.

Sheriff Bruce Rosa believed that the deputies did nothing improper and asked Acker to investigate the matter.

"He wanted the citizens of Mercer County to have complete confidence in the sheriff's department," Acker said.

Airgood stated on social media that she had a number of videos relating to the deputies at her house and that law enforcement officials never reviewed them, Acker said. The DA refutes that, stating that he personally reviewed the videos, as did county detectives.

One video showed that the rear camera was adjusted by a deputy so that his presence could not be seen and another video from the front also showed the camera being adjusted.

"There is nothing illegal or improper in those actions by the deputies, and those actions are standard procedure in executing warrants," Acker said.

The videos show multiple efforts by a deputy to get a response at the front door and at a front porch window. Eventually, Hodge came to the door. At that point, deputies permitted him to smoke a cigarette and get dressed, and they put him in restraints once he was out of sight from the children in the house.

"The videos show that the two deputies were courteous to Mr. Hodge and Ms. Airgood and that they were courteous to the two deputies," Acker said.

Before deputies attempt to execute a warrant, Acker said, they try to learn more about the subject, including checking criminal histories, to be prepared for danger.

Hodge, 28, has six misdemeanor convictions and two felony convictions for criminal trespass and a felony charge of robbery, Acker said.

Hodge had two prior protection-from-abuse cases as well.

Airgood contended that was irrelevant, Acker said.

But the district attorney said that information is necessary for the deputies' protection.

"Fortunately, Mr. Hodge was taken into custody without incident," Acker said.

Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com

