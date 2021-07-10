DA, Cobb groups travel to North Carolina justice center

Jul. 10—As Cobb prepares its plans for a Family Justice Center, District Attorney Flynn Broady and community partners traveled to Greensboro, North Carolina for inspiration.

Broady, Deputy County Manager Jimmy Gisi, and representatives of Cobb Police, the Cobb Sheriff's office, LiveSafe Resources, SafePath and others visited the Guilford County Family Justice Center for two days. The trip was intended to help Cobb design its own Family Justice Center, which is in planning phases.

The Family Justice Center is intended to bring a variety of resources under one roof for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, elder abuse, and human trafficking. It originated in 2020, after Cobb was awarded a $400,000 from the state of Georgia, and is scheduled to open in December 2022.

"The tour provided Cobb County partners with valuable insight into the critical components necessary to fully operate and sustain this collaborative model long-term, including building and infrastructure; design and accessibility; partner agreements; policies and procedures; governance and funding; and community buy-in and engagement," a news release from Broady's office said.