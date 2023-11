WEWOKA, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say five people have been arrested in Wewoka in connection to gang related violence.

The arrests come after weeks of gang shootings, house fires, and the city nearly shutting down due to safety concerns.

KFOR’s Dylan Brown is in Wewoka looking into the matter.

No more information is available at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.