DA confirms death investigation near Spartansburg

Feb. 27—SPARTA TOWNSHIP — Authorities are investigating the death of a woman in northeastern Crawford County.

Local authorities were called to the scene, located south of Spartansburg in the 21000 block of Fish Flats Road, around midday Monday, according to Crawford County District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo.

Once on scene, responders found a deceased female in her 20s, and the death is considered suspicious, DiGiacomo confirmed.

Pennsylvania State Police and the Crawford County Coroner's Office were on scene as well. A news release from Pennsylvania State Police at Corry barracks stated that the death is being investigated as a criminal homicide, and troopers are "aggressively investigating all available leads."

The identity of the victim was not released Monday night.

The public can report any suspicious persons, vehicles or activity in the area of Fish Flats Road to the Corry barracks by calling (814) 663-2043.

