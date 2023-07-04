DA: Couple found dead in Raynham home after apparent murder-suicide

Officials say a couple who “had been engaged in a hostile year-long on again, off again relationship” was found dead in a Raynham home early Tuesday morning after an apparent murder-suicide.

The Bristol County DA’s Office identified the victim as 30-year-old Tatiana Tavares of Raynham and the apparent shooter as Scott Swale, 43, of Easton.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Ruth Ellen Road around 2:02 a.m. say they received 911 calls from both a tenant and the victim, Tavares. They arrived on scene minutes later and found both the victim and the apparent shooter deceased.

Investigators say Swale shattered a sliding glass door to gain access to the residence, walked upstairs to Tavares’s bedroom, and shot her in the chest before taking his own life.

The investigation remains ongoing and there is no known threat to the public.

Massachusetts has a toll-free 24/7 domestic violence hotline for anyone affected by domestic or dating violence. That number is 877-785-2020 and Deaf or Hard of Hearing victims can dial 711 for MassRelay Service.

