DA: Crime rising steadily in last 2 decades in Northumberland County

Dec. 27—SHAMOKIN — The number of crimes, especially violent ones, has climbed steadily for nearly two decades in Northumberland County, according to district judges and prosecutors.

Shamokin District Judge John Gembic said he has more violent cases, but his caseload is slightly down in minor crimes this year. Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said dips are not uncommon year to year, but the overall trend is upward.

"Crimes have been on a steady increase for the last decade with dips here and there, but it's on a rise since the early 2000s, and we have seen a substantial rise in violent crimes since the pandemic struck," Matulewicz said.

Matulewicz's office will be dealing with 11 homicide cases this year, including two death penalty cases.

Gembic said his office was better able to handle the rise in violent cases during the pandemic because he had already led the charge in video arraignments. He put the system in place several years prior, allowing his office to sidestep the COVID-19 safety precautions other offices had to figure out on the fly.

"I came up with the idea to do the video arraignments and they have been working out pretty well," Gembic said. "This has saved us transportation costs and helped judges out because we used to have to drive to the courtroom all the time. When COVID hit, this system was a huge help to our offices."

Gambic said he is currently dealing with around 600 cases which is down from 693 in 2021, but violent crimes are up.

"In the old days when I first began, I would have cases where there were neighborhood fights and disputes and sometimes those people would end up in a fist fight," Gembic said. "Police would arrive and the people involved were respectful to the police and they would either be sent in the house or fined.

"Those people would plead guilty and shake hands. There wasn't guns and knives and murders."

Gembic also said he wants to restart his community service program to get first time offenders back on track.

"It's very important we start to nip these minor crimes early," he said. "This program is good for that and to also help the youth."

In Sunbury, District Judge Mike Toomey is facing 484 criminal cases as opposed to 446 in 2021.

Violent crimes have increased as Sunbury faces two homicides and several attempted homicides.

In Milton, Judge Mike Diehl is facing 438 criminal cases so far in 2022, including three homicide cases.

Diehl faced 412 In 2021.

Mount Carmel District Judge Bill Cole faces, 400 cases as opposed to 535 In 2021.

Matulewicz said he is also struggling to keep up with the cases because he is in constant turnover in his office because of salaries.

"Our office is having a challenge to prosecute so many cases especially with the rise in inflation and the turnover in our office," he said. "It is a challenge to find people to stay longer than two years at the current salaries."

A starting assistant district attorney earns $50,000, Matulewicz said.

Gembic and Toomey both said they hope to see crime fall in 2023 and each judge is trying to find out their own ways to battle the rise.

"I will continue to work with the children with this program and found this to be successful for those with poor choices," Gembic said. "I work with Judge Toomey well and we often talk about different programs we could start to help bring these numbers down."