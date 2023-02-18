DA: Criminal enterprise responsible for Santa Rosa teen's death

Feb. 17—Authorities said a dangerous criminal enterprise is operating in the Harlingen, Santa Rosa, La Feria and Weslaco area, and this group is responsible for the shooting death of a 16-year-old Santa Rosa boy.

Alberto Sanchez, who is either 19 or 20 years of age, is the fourth suspect sought in the teen's shooting and remains at large. Already arrested in connection with the teen's death are Julian Casarez, and brothers Oscar and Josue Torres.

Casarez and Sanchez are first cousins.

"He (Sanchez) knows we are looking for him and he knows his time is short and that time is running out for him. We are asking the public to please help us look for this individual," Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz announced at a Friday press conference. "He was shot, so he suffered an injury to the leg, but we feel it was not a life threatening, so he is up and around."

Fernando Martinez, the victim, was shot Jan. 26 at the Village Apartment in Santa Rosa and later died. He was also involved in unlawful acts, Saenz said.

"We are asking the public to help us but to be very careful because he is armed and dangerous. Do not do anything on your own. If you see him or know his whereabouts call the police," Saenz said.

The group has been in operation since October 2022 and is made up of 18- and 19-year-olds. They are mainly targeting "drug dealers" who are selling the vaping pens, oils, and the cartridges, Saenz said.

Saenz said the group is involved in a drug trade that involves vaping oil cartridges, "so what these individuals were doing is they would find out who is selling these cartridges."

They would then call the seller saying they wanted to purchase some cartridges from them, and they would "show up and rip them off. They would take their cartridges and take their money and at some point, they would exchange gunfire," Saenz said.

Following Martinez's a task force was immediately put together compromised of U.S. Marshals, Texas Rangers, La Feria and Santa Rosa police departments, Cameron County Constable Precinct 5, Texas Department of Public Safety and Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms.

Story continues

As the group began to investigate Martinez's alleged murder, "we came to realize that the prime subjects, targets of this alleged murder were part of a bigger criminal enterprise that had committed violent acts and criminal episodes in La Feria, Harlingen and even Weslaco," Saenz said.

Saenz said investigators were able to determine that the five individuals had been involved in deadly conduct, including an episode that involved the exchange of gunfire that occurred Oct. 19 in Harlingen.

"We have got a video where they are engaging in gunfire in La Feria at the Whataburger across the parking lot in broad daylight, where our citizens are walking to and from their families," Saenz said. "This is not the only time they have done that, so they are extremely dangerous."

The warrants for the four suspects were issued Feb. 13 and because authorities learned that the group was armed and dangerous "we had to proceed with caution," Saenz said. The U.S Marshals took the lead in arresting the men.