DA: Cuomo won't face charges for allegations of unwanted kissing

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) won't face criminal charges for two separate allegations of unwanted kissing, a county district attorney said Tuesday.

Driving the news: Though Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah's office found evidence to back up the accusations, Rocah will not pursue charges due to New York law's statutory requirements.

What they're saying: "[A]lthough the allegations and witnesses were credible, and the conduct concerning, we cannot pursue criminal charges," Rocah said in a statement.

"This conclusion is unrelated to any possible civil liability which is beyond the scope of a District Attorney’s jurisdiction, which focuses solely on criminal laws," she added.

"We continue to recognize the bravery of the women and witnesses who have cooperated with law enforcement and we remain committed to supporting them and all survivors."

