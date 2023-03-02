DA: Death of Malden man considered suspicious; suspect sought for larceny from victim’s apartment

Authorities are searching for a suspect they say stole from a Malden apartment where a man was found dead last Wednesday.

A warrant has been issued for 33-year-old Dion Smith of Boston on larceny charges. The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office says Smith stole a piece of property from an apartment on Kennedy Drive where a deceased man was found. They have since located the stolen property, but have been unable to find Smith. The DA’s office did not say what was taken.

The victim has been identified as 79-year-old Ronald Gilbert.

Officials say they responded to Gilbert’s apartment building around 2 p.m. on February 22. Arriving officers found Gilbert deceased inside his second floor unit and he appeared to have been there for some time, according to authorities. His death is being investigated as suspicious based on preliminary information received from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the DA says.

The manner of Gilbert’s death has not yet been determined.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of Dion Smith is asked to call police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

