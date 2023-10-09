DA to decide this week if video of arrest of deacon who died in police custody will be released

It’s body camera video the family of Johnny Hollman is demanding to be released.

“At the end of the day, we’re still seeking for this video to be released,” said Hollman’s daughter, Arnitra.

Monday the family shared the outcome of their meeting with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis about the status of the investigation.

“It’s not a question of if it will be released, it’s now a question of when and how soon,” attorney Mawuli Davis said.

Hollman’s family alongside their attorney say Willis provided some hope on when the body cam video will be released.

Davis told Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln that Atlanta police-worn body camera video tells a different story about what happened the night of Aug. 10.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Hollman started resisting when an Atlanta police officer was trying to place him into custody for not agreeing to sign a traffic ticket.

“When the video comes out, then you question them about how many times Deacon Hollman said ‘I’ll sign the ticket, I’ll sign the ticket,’” Davis said.

Atlanta police maintain Hollman became agitated when he was blamed for the minor car accident. He was tased after police said he resisted arrest.

The 62-year-old was later pronounced dead at Grady Hospital.

“What we want is justice so this false narrative can be put to rest,” Davis said.

Davis also refutes the narrative that drugs played a factor. Police reported drug paraphernalia was found inside of his vehicle.

“Deacon Hollman was being resuscitated, taken away in an ambulance, and all of that time the vehicle had not been searched. It was not until an inventory search was being done that they discovered anything in that vehicle,” Davis said.

Davis said Willis anticipates deciding if the video will be released to the public by Thursday.

