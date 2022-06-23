DA declines charges against Fresno man accused of killing two teens, police Lt. says

The man accused of a double murder in southeast Fresno will not see any charges in what prosecutors are now calling a justifiable homicide, police Lt. Paul Cervantes said Thursday.

Police on June 1 accused a 21-year-old man of being the gunman who killed Nicole Diaz, 17, and Noah Golding, 19, following a social media feud. Golding and Lopez were dating.

The Bee has previously named the 21-year-old but is not now since police say he has been exonerated.

Police said Lopez had some kind of argument online with another young woman and met May 31 on Argyle Avenue, which is northeast of Kings Canyon Road and Clovis Avenue, to fight about 1:20 a.m.

Investigators said at some point during a melee, the 21-year-old fired a gun, killing both teens. Cervantes said Thursday the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office had informed him they would not seek charges in what they determined to be a justifiable homicide.

Cervantes said further video showed Golding was also armed.

The Bee has asked the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office to comment.

When officers arrived May 31, Diaz was deceased. Golding was pronounced dead after being take to Community Regional Medical Center, police said.

Officers soon after the incident made a traffic stop at Peach and Belmont avenues of a white Chevrolet Malibu that left the scene carrying a 16-year-old and the 21-year-old, according to police. The violence was close to a police substation.

The 21-year-old was in possession of a semi-automatic weapon and arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder, police said. The 16-year-old driver was released without arrest.

Video shared online shows multiple people at the scene before the gunfire began.

Police said it was not immediately clear if any of the people involved lived in the area and why the location was chosen.

Fresno police confirmed Golding was the brother of Isiah Murrietta-Golding, an unarmed 16-year-old who a Fresno police sergeant fatally shot in the back of the head as the boy fled in 2017.

The city agreed to pay $4.9 million in April 2021 to the teens’ mother, Christina Pauline Lopez of Madera, following a lawsuit.

She was accused in October of buying guns for Fresno gang members.