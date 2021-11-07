DA decries governor's decision to commute teen sentences

Nov. 6—Three men whose crimes shocked Coos County might have an opportunity to leave prison, much to the dismay of District Attorney R. Paul Frasier.

On Monday, Frasier released a lengthy statement decrying the possibility that the men, who committed their crimes as teens, could be released early.

Frasier explained Gov. Kate Brown asked the Department of Corrections to come up with two lists of prisoners she might consider commuting their sentences. The lists were for prisoners who committed crimes as youth and served more than 15 years and for prisoners who committed crimes as youth and have served half their sentences.

Late last month, the state released the list to district attorneys in Oregon.

"I personally hoped that before any action was taken by the governor the district attorneys for the counties where the youth were adjudicated would be consulted as to the facts of the case, and more importantly, to allow the district attorneys to notify the victims and their families that the governor was considering commuting the sentence of the youth that had victimized them," Frasier wrote. "Sadly, my hope was misplaced. On the same day the list was given to the elected district attorneys, the governor issued a commutation of sentence order as it pertained to those who had served 15 years or more of their sentences."

The governor's order lets any inmate who committed a crime as a child and has served 15 years petition the Oregon State Board of Parole and Post-Prison Supervision to be released from prison.

One inmate from Coos County will be impacted by that order, Raymond Perkins. Perkins was convicted of raping and killing Dr. Judith Elman by beating her to death with a piece of driftwood when Elman was walking on the beach north of Seven Devils Wayside.

Perkins was just 14 at the time, but when psychiatrists and psychologists from both the prosecution and defense agreed he would need treatment past his 25th birthday, so he was tried as an adult. Perkins was convicted and sentenced to at least 30 years in prison. He is eligible to be released in 2032.

Perkins has applied for commutation three times, and was denied each time, including one from Governor Brown in 2015.

As a result of Brown's recent order, Perkins could be released on parole as soon as next year.

"I do not understand why the governor would grant this type of order as to Mr. Perkins when the governor has previously reviewed the case and decided that commutation of his sentence was not proper," Frasier wrote.

The second group of prisoners who could benefit are those who have served more than 50% of their sentences. Frasier said he has not heard what system the governor is considering using in those cases.

Two cases from Coos County are included in that list.

The first is Jerald Michael Brown who was convicted of unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree in 2017. Brown was convicted of assaulting a 4-year-old girl in 2017, when he was 15. Brown is now 19.

The second is Xavier Johnston, who was convicted of one count of rape. He was accused of raping a teen girl two times, once when he was 17 and the second when he was 18. He pled guilty to the rape as a 17-year-old and was sentence to 100 months in prison. He is scheduled for release next year.

"I do not know what process the governor will use in deciding whether to commute the sentences of Mr. Brown or Mr. Johnston," Frasier wrote. "It is my hope that the governor will consider input from not only my office but the victims of their crimes before deciding whether or not to commute the sentences of these individuals. Victims and their families are entitled to that input."