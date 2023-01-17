DA: Dedicated tip line established to help find missing Brookfield woman, extensive search continues

Investigators have established a dedicated tip line to help find 35-year-old Brittany Tee, who has been missing for a week, the district attorney said Tuesday.

The tip line, which will take information from callers who wish to remain anonymous, is 508-453-7589.

“It does allow us to move more quickly when we can eliminate different things and that’s what the tips give us,” Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early, who for a third day in a row urged citizens to search their own properties -- sheds and garages, for instance -- to try to locate Tee.

His words came after the State Police Air Wing searched for Tee on Tuesday, as field crews continued their search for Tee, who was reported missing on Friday, Jan. 13. She was last seen leaving a Brookfield residence on Tuesday, Jan. 10 around 8:30 p.m. Investigators are also combing through Tee’s laptop and vehicle to try and find clues related to her sudden disappearance, Early said.

“There’s an awful lot of people involved doing as much as they can to try and find some answers,” Early said.

On Sunday, field crews used drones and cadaver dogs to search for Tee. The district attorney said police believe Tee left on foot, as investigators are in possession of her car.

When asked by media whether Tee may have been kidnapped, Early said, “We have nothing that suggests she was kidnapped.”

“It’s a search. It’s not a crime scene. It’s a search,” he said.

He also said that Tee’s boyfriend has been cooperative with investigators.

“The boyfriend has been very cooperative with us. Everyone has been very cooperative with us,” Early said.

Investigators have established a dedicated Tip Line for info about Brittany Tee, 35, who has been missing from her #Brookfield home since 1/10. Our search by ground and air units and interviews by detectives continue. Please call 508-453-7589 if you have info or have seen her. pic.twitter.com/UL2gOAhh29 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 17, 2023

Brookfield Police Chief Michael Blanchard said investigators are working hard to find Tee.

“The longer this goes on, the more frustration and anxiety builds amongst people,” Blanchard said.

Blanchard asked everyone to remain positive and hopeful for her safe return.

He and Early both urged the public to contact police with any information on Tee’s whereabouts or if they see anything suspicious.

Brittany’s sister, Bethany Tee, told Boston 25 that Brittany always stayed in touch with family and that her sudden lack of communication is highly unusual.

“She’s loving, hardworking. She loves her niece and nephew very much. She would not leave on purpose,” Bethany said earlier this week. “We always talked to her almost daily. This is so out of the norm for her and that’s what scares us. I just don’t know.”

Brittany Tee is described as 5′6″, 120 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black winter coat, a hoodie, jeans, and work boots.

Tee is the latest case of a missing woman in Massachusetts to garner media attention in recent weeks.

Investigators are working two other unrelated missing person cases, including that of Ana Walshe, 39, a mother-of-three young children who suddenly disappeared from her Cohasset home on New Year’s Day, and that of Reyna Morales Rojas, 41, of East Boston, who was last seen in November 2022 after being dropped off in Somerville.

In the Walshe case, Ana’s husband, Brian Walshe, 46, of Cohasset, is now facing a murder charge in connection with his wife’s death, Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey announced Tuesday. He is also accused of misleading police in their investigation into her disappearance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

