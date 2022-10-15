DA dismisses remaining charge in Boulder sex assault case

Oct. 14—Prosecutors have dismissed the remaining charge against a man accused of sex assault following a trial in which the defendant was found not guilty on two other counts.

Adrian Garcia-Ramirez, 24, stood trial in September on one count of sexual assault and two counts of unlawful sexual contact.

A jury found Garcia-Ramirez not guilty on two counts of unlawful sexual contact but was not able to reach a unanimous verdict on the sexual assault count. A mistrial was declared on that count as a result of the hung jury, with prosecutors retaining the ability to retry the charge if they chose to do so.

But at a hearing in Boulder District Court on Friday, Boulder County Deputy District Attorney Kelsey Waldorf said that after talking with the named victim in the case prosecutors decided not to go forward with a retrial and filed a motion to dismiss the remaining charge.

"Ultimately we believe this is the best course to proceed at this time," Waldorf said.

With the not guilty verdicts and the dismissal, the case against Garcia-Ramirez is now closed.

"We are very pleased with this result and believe the jury's acquittal on two counts and the District Attorney's dismissal of the remaining count is a just and fair result," Garcia-Ramirez's defense attorney Hillary C. Aizenman said in a statement. "We thank the jury for their hard work and careful review of the facts in reaching their verdicts. Mr. Garcia-Ramirez has always maintained his innocence of these charges. He is hopeful for the future and ready to move on with his life."