DA: Dorchester man caught leaving Puerto Rican Festival with high-capacity ghost gun

A Dorchester man was arrested leaving the Puerto Rican Festival Sunday evening with a high-capacity, laser-sighted ghost gun, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said.

Marc Serrano, 28, appeared in Boston Municipal Court Monday on charges of carrying a firearm without a license as a second offense, unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm, carrying ammunition without a firearm identification card as a subsequent offense and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

He was evaluated by a court clinician and sent to Bridgewater State Hospital for further evaluation.

Officers working a festival safety patrol near Franklin Park arrested Serrano on a warrant charging him with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Police searched his backpack and found a ghost gun equipped with a green HiLight laser attachment and an extended high-capacity magazine capable of holding up to 31 rounds, the district attorney’s office said.

There was one round caught between the slide and ejection port, one round in the chamber and 24 rounds in the magazine, according to the district attorney.

Serrano has open assault and firearm-related cases out of Boston Municipal Court.

“The weapon recovered here is a community nightmare. It’s capacity to cause injury and death on a multiple scale is truly frightening,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. “We have seen the tragic outcome of firearms wielded at festivals and other large gatherings. We cannot allow weapons such as the one to wreak havoc and destruction on our neighborhoods.”

Serrano returns to court Aug. 18.

