DA: Driver charged in killing Seekonk teen, grandparents in Christmas Day crash, facing new charges

The New York driver charged in a late-night Christmas Day crash that killed three people in Somerset is expected to face new charges during his arraignment on Tuesday, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

41-year-old Adam Gauthier of New York City, formerly of Somerset, allegedly drove the wrong way down Route 6 West, crossing the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge and striking an SUV head-on around 11 p.m. Christmas night.

Floriano Arruda, 73, of Seekonk, was driving the SUV, with his wife, Donna Arruda, 68, in the passenger seat and his 15-year-old grandson, Jacoby Arruda, of Seeconk in the back seat. The family was rushed to area hospitals. Jacoby Arruda was pronounced dead on Christmas night at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River. Floriano Arruda died at Rhode Island Hospital on December 26, and Donna Arruda died at Rhode Island Hospital on December 29.

Gauthier is already being held on $100,000 cash bail after he was arraigned from his hospital bed on December 26 on multiple charges, including two counts of manslaughter while operating under the influence, two counts of motor vehicle homicide - OUI liquor, one count each of OUI-liquor with serious bodily injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and driving the wrong way on a state highway.

Now, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office says, Gauthier will face another charge of manslaughter while operating under the influence and of motor vehicle homicide - OUI liquor in connection to the death of Donna Arruda.

A third vehicle in the crash also sustained front-end damage and the driver and front-seat passenger sustained minor injuries and was treated at an area hospital.

“This is a terrible tragedy, especially when it occurred on Christmas night. My heart grieves for the victims and their families for their terrible loss,” District Attorney Thomas Quinn said.

Gauthier is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Fall River District Court on the two newest charges

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

