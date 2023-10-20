DA: Driver facing homicide charge in UMass-Dartmouth crash that left student dead

The driver in a crash on the campus of UMass-Dartmouth that left a student dead earlier this year has been charged with homicide, law enforcement officials announced Friday.

Danasia Sampson, 22, of Mattapan, is slated to be arraigned on Nov. 7 in New Bedford District Court on a charge of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation in the death of 19-year-old Frank A. Petillo Jr., according to District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

Campus police officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck on campus around 5:30 p.m. on April 6 found Petillo, a student from New Jersey, lying in the middle of Ring Road with significant injuries, Quinn’s office said.

Petillo, a freshman bioengineering student, was transported to St Luke’s Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Sampson, also a student, was found at the scene in a gray Honda Accord.

The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to Quinn’s office led an investigation into the crash. At the conclusion of that investigation last month, a trooper filed a criminal citation against Sampson.

In a statement, Quinn’s Office said, “Due to the nature of the alleged crime, the defendant had a right to a clerk magistrate hearing at New Bedford District Court before an official criminal charge could be issued. That hearing was held yesterday, at which point the clerk magistrate determined probable cause did exist to formally charge the defendant.”

At the time of the crash, UMass-Dartmouth Chancellor Mark A. Fuller said, “This has been a very difficult week for the Corsair community. We feel a collective pain even if we do not personally know those who have passed. We sit in class together. We work together. We pass each other in the halls. We are often more connected than we realize. If you need support, please reach out to someone.”

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

