DA Drops Charges Against 17 Cops Accused of Assault, But That's Not The End Of The Story



AUSTIN, TX - JULY 29: A member of the Austin, Texas police department

After a grand jury successfully brought felony charges against more than 20 Austin police officers accused of assaulting George Floyd protesters, the Travis County District Attorney’s office in Texas made an interesting move.

In a social media post on Monday, José Garza’s office announced that it was not moving forward with charges against 17 of the officers, but it will prosecute four of the remaining officers.

“No parent should fear that if their child chooses to voice their First Amendment right to assemble peacefully, they will walk away with serious bodily injury caused by the very person called upon to protect them,” Garza said. “We expect the Department of Justice will take our request seriously, and we look forward to working with Mayor Watson, Interim APD Chief Robin Henderson, and City Council to ensure full cooperation with the DOJ investigation. We will also continue to hold law enforcement who break the law accountable.”

So far, the Justice Department has yet to respond to the letter publicly. But this wouldn’t be the first time it intervened to investigate police misconduct during the Summer of 2020.

Earlier this year, the Justice Department announced the conclusion of its investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department, finding that the department and the City of Minneapolis “engage in a pattern or practice of conduct in violation of the U.S. Constitution and federal law.”

Time will tell if an outside intervention changes the department and whether the remaining officers whose charges weren’t dropped will see the inside of a courtroom.

