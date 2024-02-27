DA Drops Charges Against Texas Cops Who Beat Black Man Into Submission After They Completed Pretrial Detention Program: ‘They Are Notoriously Difficult to Prosecute’

Officials in Texas have cleared the charges against two cops involved in a controversial encounter where they beat and used a Taser on a Black man about five years ago.

Baytown Police Officers Samuel Serrett and Teddy Sims were charged with aggravated assaulting Kedric Crawford in 2019. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said their charges were dismissed after they completed a pre-trial diversion program, KTRK reported. However, both are barred from working as officers in the state and handed in their licenses to the Texas Commission of Law Enforcement.

“We have sympathy for the victim in this case. They are notoriously difficult to prosecute,” the office told the outlet in a statement. “It’s important to note that as the result of our investigation, these men will never again be allowed to wear a badge or disgrace the uniform of a Texas law enforcement officer.”

A detention officer who was also present, identified as Shane Dunlap, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and has an upcoming trial date in March, according to Houston Public Media. The 26-year-old is accused of pressing his arm on Crawford’s neck during the incident.

In July 2019, the officers approached Crawford’s car as he was in the parking lot of an H-E-B grocery store. Upon arrival, the officers questioned Crawford, who agreed to allow them to search the car. Crawford repeatedly asked them what was happening, and an officer could be heard saying that they didn’t find anything, as body camera footage shows.

“I’ve got insurance and everything,” Crawford said. “What’s going on?”

Suddenly, the officer ordered Crawford to put his hands behind his back and attempted to handcuff him. A struggle ensued, and the officers slammed him to the ground.

“What’s going on?” Crawford questioned. “I don’t know what’s going on.”

The officer ordered him to put his hands behind his back or he would use the Taser. Crawford is seen screaming while the officers stunned him multiple times while pinned to the ground. “Please don’t kill me,” he said.

Crawford was eventually taken into custody and suffered severe injuries to his face, including swollen eyes and bruising, as shown in his booking photo obtained by KTRK. He was reportedly charged with assaulting an officer, but it was later dropped.

Following the announcement about dismissing the charges against Serrett and Sims, Crawford openly expressed his frustration and how his view of law enforcement has shifted.

“I feel worse than the night it actually happened,” Crawford said to the news station. “It seems as if they got a better deal than I did.”

