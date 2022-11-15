DA drops charges against woman in crash that killed gardener

Nov. 15—The Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office dismissed charges Monday against a woman whose erratic driving led to the death of a beloved local gardener.

The DA dismissed the charges saying Connie Calhoun suffered a medical seizure when she drove into the back of a pickup truck driven by Joseph Wrice on July 30, 2020.

Georgia State Patrol troopers described a wildly reckless driving spree by Calhoun in which she reached speeds of more than 100 mph while driving her Jaguar XF on and off of the F.J. Torras Causeway before slamming into the back of Wrice's Chevrolet Silverado.

Wrice's eastbound 1995 Chevrolet Silverado was hurled down an embankment and collided with a tree near the Back River Bridge. Wrice, 62, died at the scene.

Calhoun, then 45, was taken by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, where she was treated "for minor injuries and complaints" and released.

The state patrol determined Calhoun had not been drinking and that she was not impaired at the time of the accident.

The state patrol spoke with half a dozen witnesses and employed its Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team to investigate the deadly crash.

On Aug. 12, 2020, the GSP charged Calhoun with first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, speeding, failure to maintain a lane, passing on the shoulder and following too close.

The case was bound over to Glynn County Superior Court on Aug. 27, 2020.

District Attorney Keith Higgins said a neurologist diagnosed her with an "undiagnosed medical condition" that was discovered several months after the crash. The "seizure disorder" caused her erratic driving, the neurologist concluded.

Reviewing the evidence and medical records, Higgins concluded that there was no evidence Calhoun acted with criminal intent.

Wrice was a landscaper with an uncanny green thumb and a popular following among St. Simons Island and Sea Island customers who admired his preference for hand tools over power tools in tending their gardens and residential lawns.

"It is the burden of the state in any prosecution to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the accused acted with criminal intent," Higgins said in a statement Monday. "This case, the accused was suffering from an undiagnosed medical condition at the time of the accident. Calhoun's medical condition shows that her manner of driving was not due to any criminal intent. While the death of Mr. Wrice is especially tragic, the evidence does not permit a criminal prosecution of Calhoun."