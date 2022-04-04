DA drops murder case against Wichita man accused of double shooting during dice game

Prosecutors last month dismissed a first-degree premeditated murder and aggravated battery case filed against a man accused of a double shooting during an illegal craps game in north Wichita last year.

“He is no longer in custody. The case remains under investigation,” said Dan Dillon, a spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office when asked why Jermall L. Campbell’s case was dropped on March 14.

Court records show the case was dismissed “without prejudice at the cost of the State,” meaning it can be filed again at a later date.

Campbell’s lawyer did not immediately return phone and email messages seeking comment Monday.

The development came as prosecutors were preparing to hold a preliminary hearing, where a judge hears the state’s evidence and decides whether there’s enough to bind a defendant over for trial, on March 29. Campbell, of Wichita, was being held in jail on a $1 million bond but has since been released, records show.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office charged Campbell with first-degree premeditated murder, aggravated battery, criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and illegal gambling after the 40-year-old allegedly shot 47-year-old DeAndre Freeman Sr. and another man while they were playing a dice game at 1713 N. Harding on June 20, 2021.

An arrest affidavit released by the court last year says Campbell was winning for a while — then his luck changed and he “lost all of his money,” over $1,000. Campbell reportedly asked Freeman to “front him some money,” sparking an argument and a face-to-face confrontation that ended in gunfire.

Police found Freeman dead on the kitchen floor and the other victim, a 53-year-old, on the couch with a gunshot wound to his neck. Freeman had around a dozen bullet wounds. Campbell took off after the shooting but later turned himself in to authorities.

Campbell has a history of violence, records show. This past winter while in custody at the jail, he allegedly attacked a nephew of Freeman’s with a makeshift shank after going to the man’s cell on Dec. 8, causing seven lacerations, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said at the time.

He also has domestic violence, arson and illegal weapons possession convictions and was among gang members who spent time in prison after being found guilty in 2009 of charges related to a federal murder, racketeering and conspiracy case.