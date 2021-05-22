DA drops sex trafficking charges against four

May 22—BEVERLY — Prosecutors have dropped an alleged human trafficking case involving a group of adults with mental disabilities, nearly two years after a judge took the unusual step of publicly questioning the reliability of the woman at the center of the case.

The decision by the Essex District Attorney's office to cease prosecution comes two weeks after that same judge told the prosecutor that he did not want to give one of the limited number of available trial sessions to a case that was not certain to go to trial. And, according to one of the attorneys in the case, it also comes after the disclosure of a potentially exculpatory letter found in the desk of the investigating officer, which had not previously been turned over.

The formal notice that it was ending prosecution of the case against the four — Kenel Cadet, Crystal Culbreth, Alicia Morasse, and Morasse's brother, John Connelly — was filed Friday afternoon in Salem Superior Court.

Cadet, Morasse and Culbreth were all either living in or staying at housing for adults with mental illness operated by Eliot Community Human Services in the 300 block of Rantoul Street in Beverly.

That's where the accuser, who also suffers from mental illness, told police she and a boyfriend attended a birthday party on March 1, 2019. There, she said, she was slipped a drug and then held against her will for three days, forced to engage in sex with as many as 10 different men.

Police and prosecutors viewed the case as that of a vulnerable woman being exploited.

But questions quickly emerged as to the details. The woman's boyfriend, questioned by a defense investigator, offered a different account of the events of the evening. Blood tests on the woman did not reveal any evidence of the sort of drug that would render her unconscious, and video surveillance images from a nearby drugstore showed that the woman had come and gone from the apartment multiple times during the period she said she was being held against her will.

In the filing, a prosecutor who took over the case earlier this year cited the best interests of the alleged victim as well as the fact that the lead investigator for the Beverly police in the case has died, a spokeswoman for the District Attorney's office said.

Lawyer Thomas Gately, who represented Cadet, said Friday that while he understands the need for police to take such reports seriously, "It was clear from the beginning that something was wrong here." He expressed dismay that it took more than two years for the case to be dropped.

Gately and attorneys representing the other three defendants repeatedly raised concerns about inconsistencies between the woman's account and the available evidence while the case was pending, including during some of the earliest proceedings in the case.

John Morris, who represented Culbreth, voiced frustration at the lack of any effort to corroborate the woman's account before charging his client and the others.

"The (assistant district attorney) did the right thing, but these four people have been unjustly accused of a crime they didn't commit," said Morris. He also questioned whether that letter, which further called the woman's account into question, would ever have surfaced had the detective not died while the case was pending.

Morris said the four, who all spent some time in custody as a result of the charges and then required to wear GPS bracelets, were punished for something they did not do.

After the four were indicted, the district attorney's office again moved in June 2019 to keep them in custody, calling them dangers to the public.

But following a hearing that month that stretched across two days, Judge Thomas Drechsler rejected a prosecutor's request to continue holding them, setting bails of just $100 for Morasse and Cadet, releasing Connelly on his own recognizance and setting bail at $5,000 for Culbreth due to a prior history of missing court. Culbreth was later released while the case was pending but still on a monitor.

At that time Drechsler called the case "exceedingly weak."

"Having reviewed all of the evidence, even without the benefit of cross-examination, I simply do not find the victim to be credible," Drechsler said at a June 25, 2019, hearing.

The prosecutor who had presented the case to the grand jury, Karen Hopwood, had argued that there was no apparent motive for the woman to lie.

Three of the four had prior records; just months before their arrests on the human trafficking allegations, both Cadet and Morasse, who were romantically involved, were arrested separately after Morasse accused Cadet of domestic abuse, then showed up at the Beverly police station hours later with a bat, demanding his release and smashing a window in the station lobby. Culbreth also had a prior record. Connelly had no record.

The case was reassigned to a new prosecutor, Mary Eileen Sullivan Spano, last month following Hopwood's retirement.

Drechsler on Friday also granted motions to waive all of the fees assessed to the four for their court-appointed counsel.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.