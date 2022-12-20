DA: Drunken driver fell asleep in car on ramp to I-93 in Boston, caused traffic jam

A drunken man who fell asleep in his car on a ramp that carries traffic onto Interstate 93 in Boston was arrested after police woke him up and found marijuana and a loaded firearm in his vehicle, authorities said.

James Charles Knight, 45, of Cambridge, was arraigned Monday in the Charlestown division of Boston Municipal Court on charges including operating under the influence, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

MBTA officers responding to a report of a blue Lexus with its headlights off parked on a northbound ramp in Sullivan Square around 4:15 a.m. Monday observed a line of numerous motorists honking at the vehicle, the DA’s office said.

An officer drove up next to the Lexus, spotted Knight sleeping behind the wheel, and engaged his horn and siren, but the suspect didn’t wake up. The DA’s office said the officer had to bang on the hood of Knight’s car to get his attention.

In a statement, the DA’s office said, “Noting a strong odor of alcohol, the officer conducted a field sobriety test. The officer determined that Knight was intoxicated and placed him under arrest.”

A subsequent search of Knight’s vehicle is said to have yielded more than $8,000 in cash, a Polymer80 9mm handgun loaded with eight rounds, and more than 30 grams of marijuana wrapped in individual plastic bags.

“This motorist is very lucky that his condition didn’t result in him or someone else getting injured or worse. It was fortunate that an officer happened upon this situation before it turned into something more tragic,” Hayden said.

A judge ordered Knight held in lieu of $10,000 bail. He is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on Jan. 17.

An investigation remains ongoing.

